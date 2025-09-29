SIU interim report on Tembisa Hospital corruption to be released

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to release its interim report on allegations of corruption, fraud and maladministration linked to supply chain management processes at Tembisa Hospital.
“The release of the interim report underscores the commitment to transparency and accountability in the matter. The report will be released at Tembisa Hospital and the briefing will be led by the head of the SIU, advocate Andy Mothibi, joined by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, and health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko,” he said.
Slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran flagged several procurement irregularities at the hospital.
In August 2021, Deokaran, who was chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng health department, was gunned down shortly after dropping her child at school.
Her death was later discovered to be an assassination aimed at silencing her from exposing a syndicate that was looting millions from the hospital.
