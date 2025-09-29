SIU uncovers 3 syndicates behind R2bn Tembisa Hospital looting

“Each PO is linked to a purported three-quote procurement process involving supposed competitors. The total value of matters under investigation is R2,043,293,404.10,” he said.
He stressed that the numbers continued to rise as new companies were uncovered during investigations.
The SIU has identified three major criminal networks behind the looting:
- Maumela syndicate: Linked to businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela. The SIU is reviewing 1,728 bundles worth R816.5m, of which 924 have already revealed significant irregularities. At least 41 suppliers or service providers are tied to Maumela, including three companies connected to Vusimuzi Matlala, which were awarded contracts worth R13.5m.
- Mazibuko syndicate: Linked to Rudolph Mazibuko. Investigators have reviewed 651 bundles worth R283.5m, with completed analyses uncovering assets worth R42.6m, including multiple properties in Gauteng and the Western Cape.
- Syndicate X: The identity of its leader has not yet been made public. The SIU is assessing 1,237 procurement bundles worth R596.4m, with analyses already revealing procurement irregularities and secondary conduit accounts used for money-laundering. Assets tied to this syndicate are estimated at R150m.
Officials implicated
The SIU said evidence showed corrupt payments totalling R122.2m were made to officials and employees of the Gauteng health department and Tembisa Hospital.
“At least 15 current and former officials have been identified in activities including corruption, money-laundering, collusion and bid rigging. These range from entry-level clerks to senior management and the number is expected to grow as the probe continues,” said Mothibi.
The investigation found service providers used fraudulent documentation under a deliberately manipulated “three-quote” system. Orders were consistently split into smaller amounts under R500,000 to bypass competitive bidding processes, a violation of the department’s procurement policies.
Numerous invoices further showed signs of collusion, with suppliers generating separate invoices for near identical amounts on the same day or within days of one another, effectively disguising irregular payments.
Mothibi said the SIU’s work would continue and further findings would be handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority for possible criminal prosecution, while disciplinary action and civil recoveries would also follow.
TimesLIVE has reached out to the implicated individuals. This story will be updated with their comments when received.
TimesLIVE
SIU uncovers 3 syndicates behind R2bn Tembisa Hospital looting
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
