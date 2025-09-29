News

Top engineer’s departure leaves Nelson Mandela Bay metro critically exposed

Acting electricity and energy executive director Tholi Biyela’s exit comes as AG has flagged city’s failure to fill key engineering posts

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 29 September 2025

The departure of Nelson Mandela Bay’s acting electricity and energy executive director, Tholi Biyela, on Tuesday will leave the city critically exposed, with only a junior engineer available to sign off on major maintenance and emergency repairs to the power network.

Biyela was the metro’s only professional engineer with a critical risk certification from the Engineering Council of SA...

