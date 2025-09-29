Uitenhage Provincial Hospital fee stirs up hornet’s nest
Notice instructing patients to pay R55 to have file opened triggers outrage, but health department says practice is not new
Uitenhage Provincial Hospital is facing a backlash after it circulated a notice on social media instructing patients to pay fees to open files and to provide their medical aid details.
A post on the hospital’s Facebook page on Sunday outlined the new rules, including a R55 fee for the opening of a patient file during regular hours and R70 after hours, as well as the compulsory disclosure of patients’ medical aid information...
