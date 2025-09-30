Aaron Nelson bows out after 36 years of moulding minds of Patensie youth
Breathing in the fresh air of the Gamtoos Valley motivated him each morning and his passion for his pupils saw him dedicate the past 36 years to enriching the young minds of Patensie Primary School.
Tuesday will mark the end of Aaron Nelson’s tenure in teaching after more than three decades of service ...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.