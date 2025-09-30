Are our ports sinking or turning the tide?
Ratings improve, but transport and logistics companies using harbours remain frustrated
Though Nelson Mandela Bay’s ports have purportedly seen some improvements, freight operators say conditions remain dire on the ground, with Ngqura still rated the world’s second-worst out of 403 and the Port of Port Elizabeth dropping further down in a global container performance index.
The Port of Port Elizabeth, which primarily handles agricultural and automotive containers, dropped four places to 395 on the list...
