Arts stalwart and anti-apartheid activist Maqina to be honoured
Music, traditional dance and theatre to feature at Mendi Art Centre commemoration event
While Heritage Month may be drawing to a close, the legacy of the late arts stalwart, activist and playwright the Rev Mzwandile Maqina is still being remembered by friends, family and fellow artists.
The veteran playwright, director and popular clergyman will be commemorated during the “Father of Performing Arts” showcase at the Mendi Arts Centre on his birthday on Thursday...
