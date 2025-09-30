News

Bongeziwe Mabandla brings solo tour to Gqeberha

Premium
By Faith Mtwana - 30 September 2025

Multiple-award-winning singer-songwriter Bongeziwe Mabandla is set to embark on his highly anticipated solo tour, with Gqeberha among the cities on his schedule.

The performance will take place at The One Room Music and Comedy Club in Westbourne Road on Friday October 17...

