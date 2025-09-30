News

Clients want money back as business goes bust

Company owner faces criminal charges over failure to deliver shutters after being paid

Premium
By Msindisi Fengu - 30 September 2025

A Gqeberha businessman is facing criminal charges of fraud after allegedly failing to deliver window shutters for which clients had paid tens of thousands of rand, only for them to discover that his business had permanently closed.

The matter has sparked outrage, with some complainants resorting to court action and police complaints to recoup their money, while authorities investigate the shutter installation company and its owner...

