College of Cape Town leadership defends itself amid governance storm

The leadership of the College of Cape Town has hit back at claims of governance failure after parliament was told the institution was being torn apart by disputes, irregular procurement and poor management.
At a meeting earlier in September, the parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education was briefed by the department of higher education and training (DHET) on what it called a “toxic atmosphere” at the college. The disputes involve the principal Dr Mhangarai Muswaba, his deputies and the council chairperson. Allegations against the principal include irregular procurement, unauthorised investigations and labour disputes.
The DHET confirmed that Muswaba is facing 21 charges of misconduct, though in some reports the number had been exaggerated as more than 200. The Public Service Commission has recommended disciplinary action. Concerns were also raised that foreigners were being hired for state-funded posts that South Africans could fill.
Chairperson of the parliamentary committee Tebogo Letsie told MPs the ongoing tensions were shifting attention away from students. “The factions have moved the college away from its core mandate. No individual can run a public institution as if it is their personal property,” he said.
In an interview with TimesLIVE, Muswaba said the charges did not worry him and should not distract from the college’s progress. “I am not worried about the 21 charges. That is the department’s process. I am focusing on moving the college forward,” he said.
He said the college had shown improvement under his leadership, citing unqualified audits, new programmes and growing student success rates. “The college is not in crisis because teaching and learning are continuing. Our systems and structures are in place, and our students are excelling in skills development.”
Muswaba pointed to success stories such as a student who recently secured an Allan Gray sponsorship worth more than R80,000 for a brick-moulding project. “The College of Cape Town is not a university, it is a skills development college, and as such we can be proud that our graduates are not in the streets,” he said.
On staff complaints about unfilled lecturer posts, he said the college had moved to stabilise its workforce. “When I joined, there were many contract employees. We developed a clear plan to ensure almost all our posts are permanent, and this is happening now.”
He also dismissed concerns over tender processes, stating that tenders followed government policy and were handled transparently. “The issue of tenders has never been an issue, because nothing has been discovered as abnormal. What people raise are policy misunderstandings, not corruption,” he said. He added that he only signed off tenders at the final stage and always in consultation with management.
On the accusation that the college was allowing foreign nationals to hold positions in state-funded institutions that South Africans could occupy, Muswaba said: “This impression is wrong. I did not bring Zimbabweans or Nigerians or Indians to the college. I found them there. The law allows for scarce skills to be filled by foreign professionals until suitable South Africans are available,” he said.
He added that he was a naturalised South African who had studied and worked in the country for more than 20 years. “I am here not because I am Zimbabwean but because I am a qualified researcher and a competent manager.”
Council chairperson Dr Alice King also pushed back against claims of collapse. “There is a crisis, but it is not out of our hands. The council is addressing matters, and we welcome the minister’s support,” she said.
King said the college was still delivering results. “With all these disputes, the college is still achieving unqualified audits and students are still succeeding. We pride ourselves on maintaining a culture of respect and building trust in and outside our institution.”
She explained that much of the council’s work was unseen because of confidentiality rules. “If people could see our records and minutes, they would know a lot has been done on the ground,” she said.
King said the council remained focused on long-term plans, including digital transformation and entrepreneurship through the college’s Consolidated Action Matrix Plan (CAMP 2024–2027). “Our direction is very clear. We are inviting the public to be patient with us and to partner with us. Despite the disputes, this college is still moving forward.”
Higher education minister Buti Manamela has announced a stabilisation team, chaired by a retired judge or senior advocate, to mediate the disputes and propose solutions within 45 days. However, Muswaba and King are adamant the college remains on course.
“The college is stable. Students’ studies are secure and we are fully committed to their success,” said Muswaba.
College of Cape Town leadership defends itself amid governance storm
