Funnyman Riaad Moosa’s hilarious new show, What’s The Point? is coming to The Boardwalk International Convention Centre on Saturday.
The show starts at 8pm and tickets cost R180 via Webtickets.
The award-winning comedian, presenter, writer and actor (and legitimate doctor) is known for blending humour and intellect, and for avoiding profanity and explicit language.
In his shows, Moosa tackles sensitive issues such as Islamic stereotypes, racism, prolapsed haemorrhoids, and anything from Bollywood to current politics and apartheid.
In What’s the Point? Moosa light-heartedly navigates the chaos of the world, ponders the meaning of life and questions humanity’s purpose.
With his signature wit and charm, the doctor-turned-comedian offers what he calls his “lame attempt at being funny and philosophical” — but audiences know better. It’s comedy gold.
Moosa spent three years training in magic, becoming a silver medallion graduate of the College of Magic in Cape Town.
His future in magic ended when somebody doing flash photography lit up the wire elevated across the stage from which his magic orb was floating.
Moosa spent six years studying medicine at the University of Cape Town’s Medical School, graduating in 2001.
He qualified as a medical doctor and worked as a GP for three years.
His comedy career was born from stand-up shows on campus during his fourth year at UCT.
A mere two months after performing in the Cape Comedy Collective’s free Comedy Lab workshops, he won the One City, Many Comics Talent Competition, held as part of the One City Festival.
He became a regular headliner on the comedy circuit, was invited to perform on Pieter-Dirk Uys’s Evita Live and Dangerous e.tv show, and his career in the spotlight has continued ever since.
The Herald
‘Comedy Doctor’ Riaad Moosa bringing new show to Gqeberha
Image: SUPPLIED
