Councillor assaulted outside ‘tshisa nyama’ during oversight visit
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander was allegedly assaulted at the weekend during an oversight visit to a tshisa nyama in Richmond Hill, a venue that has angered residents over purported illegal parking and a generator that runs around the clock.
Stander was left bruised and battered after allegedly being attacked outside Studio Lounge when three men tried to stop her from taking pictures of cars outside the facility...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.