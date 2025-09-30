Nelson Mandela Bay council to decide whether to appoint new acting city boss, COO
The Nelson Mandela Bay council is expected to decide on Tuesday whether to appoint a new acting city manager and chief operations officer.
The six-month secondment, from the Eastern Cape co-operative governance department, of Ted Pillay as acting city boss and Lonwabo Ngoqo as acting COO ends on Tuesday, marking the conclusion of their tenure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.