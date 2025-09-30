Plett siblings traumatised after seeing mom run over
Neighbour appears in court for culpable homicide after fatal incident
Two Plettenberg Bay siblings are battling to come to grips with the horror of witnessing their mother being fatally struck by a car allegedly driven by a neighbour.
Santino and Shanita Cloete said the shocking incident on September 9 had scarred them permanently. ..
