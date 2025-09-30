News

Plett siblings traumatised after seeing mom run over

Neighbour appears in court for culpable homicide after fatal incident

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 30 September 2025

Two Plettenberg Bay siblings are battling to come to grips with the horror of witnessing their mother being fatally struck by a car allegedly driven by a neighbour.

Santino and Shanita Cloete said the shocking incident on September 9 had scarred them permanently. ..

