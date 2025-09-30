‘Remove them from society’ - Motsoaledi calls for lifetime bans of corrupt officials after Tembisa revelations

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi says harsher measures are needed to ensure corrupt officials can never return to government service.
“Could there be a ruling that once you are called [for corruption], you must never work for the public again? We keep recycling them. They get charged, get parole, and continue stealing,” he said.
“It cannot be us, the whistle-blowers and honest servants, who live in hiding. The only way is to remove from society those who force whistle-blowers into hiding,” said Motsaoledi.
The minister was speaking on Monday at a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) media briefing on progress in its probe into corruption and maladministration at Tembisa Hospital.
He expressed his “shock and outrage” at the staggering levels of corruption uncovered at the Ekurhuleni hospital.
“When things like this happen, you start appreciating why the Chinese execute people to remove them from society,” said Motsoaledi.
“I’m not saying we can do it. We are a different country. However, you start appreciating and understanding why they go to that extent because they don’t want to live in hiding and let thugs run amok.”
Motsaoledi was joined by SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
Mothibi said the investigation has uncovered the Maumela syndicate, the Mazibuko syndicate and the “X” syndicate that collectively looted more than R2bn meant for healthcare.
The SIU’s evidence shows corrupt payments of at least R122m linked to Gauteng health officials and Tembisa Hospital staff.
Investigators are reviewing 4,501 purchase orders involving 207 service providers, all allegedly tied to fraudulent three quote procurement processes.
The Maumela syndicate linked to businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela had 41 suppliers tied to its network with irregular contracts worth more than R816m under review.
The Mazibuko syndicate tied to Rudolph Mazibuko was found to have assets worth more than R42m, including properties in Gauteng and the Western Cape.
Motsoaledi said he struggled to understand why Tembisa Hospital was the primary target.
“Why was it selected by so many syndicates? What was their purpose and what drove them? I think the questions need to be answered,” he said.
Motsoaledi warned against dismissing the role of “junior officials” involved in the crimes.
“Thee syndicates could not have achieved what they did without the cooperation of government officials. They may be junior but without them nothing would have happened,” he said.
Motsaoledi said corruption at Tembisa Hospital cannot be separated from the assassination of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, the senior Gauteng health official who was gunned down in 2021 after flagging nearly R850m in irregular procurement linked to the facility.
The minister drew parallels to his time at home affairs, recalling how a whistle-blower known as “Mr T” survived two assassination attempts after exposing fraud at the Marabastad refugee reception centre.
“Mr T was pumped with four bullets and survived. Six months later he was shot again and survived again. But today he lives in hiding. Meanwhile the people who killed Babita and drove Mr T into hiding are living freely and driving Lamborghinis.”
He said South Africa had become a country where honest public servants live in fear while “scavengers” flaunt their wealth.
“Surely none of us would like to live in that type of country.”
He called for whistle-blowers to be honoured with national orders for their bravery.
“They deserve the freedom of South Africa, not the thugs who are stealing from the sick and the poor,” he said.
Motsoaledi urged SIU investigators to expand their scope to other provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
