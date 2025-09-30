SA's ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, has been found dead at the foot of the Hyatt Hotel, a high-rise tower in Porte Maillot in the west of Paris, newspaper Le Parisien reported on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Paris Police declined to comment.
A call to the South African Embassy went unanswered.
International relations and co-operation department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said they are aware of the reports about Mthethwa. “We will issue a statement once there is official information,” he said.
This is a developing story.
SA ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa found dead in Paris
Image: Veli Nhlapo/ File photo
