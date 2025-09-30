A Greenacres jewellery store was robbed by a group of armed men on Tuesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that at about 5pm, two men entered the business and pointed a firearm at a customer in the shop.
“The security guard on duty just outside the shop noticed what was happening and pressed the panic button,” she said.
“The suspects kicked the second door to gain access to the store.
“Once they were inside, they grabbed jewellery and also fired a shot inside the shop.”
She said a third robber outside the shop had also fired a shot at the display window in an attempt to grab what was on show.
The robbers broke the glass with a crowbar and grabbed the goods.
Van Rensburg said the robbers escaped through a chain store and fled in two different vehicles with an undisclosed amount of stock.
“Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the investigating officer, detective Lieutenant-Colonel Mondi Sitole, on 082-457-2812 or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
“Information can also be communicated via the MySAPS app. All information will be treated with strictest confidence.”
The Herald
Shots fired in Greenacres jewellery store robbery
Image: 123RF
