A 30-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with the shooting of a police constable in Missionvale on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the man was arrested after police received a tip-off.
Nkohli said Algoa Park police were conducting a routine patrol in Jack Road, Missionvale, at about 11pm on Sunday when a man emerged from between the houses and opened fire on a patrolling vehicle.
A police constable suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital.
“On Monday at about 11.30am, members from Visible Policing at Algoa Park SAPS acted on information about the whereabouts of a person of interest, believed to be involved in shooting [the constable] on Sunday evening.
“The suspect was traced and located in the open space near the Nelson Mandela University [Missionvale campus].
“The victim is still in hospital. The suspect was arrested [allegedly] in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with ammunition. Police detectives are busy profiling him.”
Nkohli said the man faced charges ranging from attempted murder to possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Suspect arrested over attack on police patrol in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN/123RF
