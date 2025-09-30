Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is set to continue his testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
Khumalo is the fifth witness to take the stand and is expected to focus on operational and administrative matters in the SA Police Service (SAPS).
The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system after allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Crime intelligence boss Khumalo testifies before Madlanga commission
Courtesy of SABC News
Courtesy of SABC News
Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is set to continue his testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
Khumalo is the fifth witness to take the stand and is expected to focus on operational and administrative matters in the SA Police Service (SAPS).
The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system after allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News