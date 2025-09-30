News

WATCH LIVE | Crime intelligence boss Khumalo testifies before Madlanga commission

By TimesLIVE - 30 September 2025

Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is set to continue his testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Khumalo is the fifth witness to take the stand and is expected to focus on operational and administrative matters in the SA Police Service (SAPS).

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system after allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

