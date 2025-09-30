News

WATCH LIVE | Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case

By TimesLIVE - 30 September 2025

The East London magistrate’s court is on Monday delivering judgment in the case against EFF leader Julius Malema and his former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman.

Malema is charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place, reckless endangerment of people and property and failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property.

