The East London magistrate’s court is on Monday delivering judgment in the case against EFF leader Julius Malema and his former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman.
Malema is charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place, reckless endangerment of people and property and failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property.
WATCH LIVE | Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case
Courtesy of SABC News
The East London magistrate’s court is on Monday delivering judgment in the case against EFF leader Julius Malema and his former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman.
Malema is charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place, reckless endangerment of people and property and failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News