EFF leader Julius Malema has reacted defiantly to being found guilty on five charges relating to the unlawful discharge of a firearm, describing the outcome as politically motivated and vowing to take the fight to the country’s highest courts.
Addressing EFF supporters outside the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday, Malema said he was not intimidated by the prospect of prison and would continue advancing the party’s agenda.
“As a revolutionary, going to prison or death is a badge of honour. We cannot be scared of prison. We cannot be scared to die for the revolution,” he said.
He called the judgment “faulty” and claimed it was driven by racism and political pressure.
Malema said the acquittal of his co-accused, bodyguard Adriaan Snyman, undermined the state’s case against him.
“They said accused No 2 gave me the firearm. Now they are releasing him, which means he didn’t give me the firearm. Why are you not releasing me? By releasing accused No 2, the whole case should have collapsed — but the racist was looking for me.”
Malema accused the court of seeking to appease groups such as AfriForum and what he described as “white supremacists”, while dismissing the presiding magistrate as “mediocrity of the highest order”.
The EFF leader confirmed his legal team would appeal the conviction and pursue the matter to the Constitutional Court if necessary.
Sentencing is expected to take place on January 23.
Despite the verdict, Malema urged the EFF’s members to remain focused on building strong structures before the next elections.
‘Badge of honour’: Malema vows to appeal guilty verdict in firearm case
EFF leader Julius Malema has reacted defiantly to being found guilty on five charges relating to the unlawful discharge of a firearm, describing the outcome as politically motivated and vowing to take the fight to the country’s highest courts.
Addressing EFF supporters outside the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday, Malema said he was not intimidated by the prospect of prison and would continue advancing the party’s agenda.
“As a revolutionary, going to prison or death is a badge of honour. We cannot be scared of prison. We cannot be scared to die for the revolution,” he said.
He called the judgment “faulty” and claimed it was driven by racism and political pressure.
Malema said the acquittal of his co-accused, bodyguard Adriaan Snyman, undermined the state’s case against him.
“They said accused No 2 gave me the firearm. Now they are releasing him, which means he didn’t give me the firearm. Why are you not releasing me? By releasing accused No 2, the whole case should have collapsed — but the racist was looking for me.”
Malema accused the court of seeking to appease groups such as AfriForum and what he described as “white supremacists”, while dismissing the presiding magistrate as “mediocrity of the highest order”.
The EFF leader confirmed his legal team would appeal the conviction and pursue the matter to the Constitutional Court if necessary.
Sentencing is expected to take place on January 23.
Despite the verdict, Malema urged the EFF’s members to remain focused on building strong structures before the next elections.
“It is business as usual. Never mind this nonsense. Don’t take it to heart. Let’s go and build our organisation.”
Meanwhile, civil rights organisation AfriForum welcomed the ruling, describing it as a major step in ensuring accountability.
“This conviction follows the criminal charges AfriForum laid against Malema in August 2018 after he fired several shots with a firearm during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebration on July 28 2018 at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane,” it said.
AfriForum spokesperson Jacques Broodryk said justice had been served.
“The evidence overwhelmingly proved Malema committed several serious offences under the Firearms Control Act and the verdict confirms those who think they are untouchable will be held accountable, no matter how long it takes,” he said.
AfriForum said its involvement was critical in ensuring the case was brought before court: “Without the organisation’s involvement, the case may never have seen the inside of a courtroom.”
The organisation hailed the outcome as a victory in its broader fight for equality before the law.
“AfriForum will continue to ensure that politically connected individuals face justice like any other citizen,” Broodryk said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News