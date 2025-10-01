Dumza Maswana to celebrate African heritage through orchestral music
Fresh from his Eziko Village Tour, award-winning jazz musician Dumza Maswana will present his third annual Umngqungqo Orchestral Experience in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday.
The theme for the event is “African Royalty” and is intended to be a grand celebration of African heritage through orchestral music. ..
