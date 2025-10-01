Endangered vulture chick has ‘first night out’ with surrogate parents
The endangered lappet-faced vulture chick born at the Vulpro facility at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve on Heritage Day is in good health and has spent its “first night out” with surrogate parents.
Vulpro chief executive Kerri Wolter, who has been caring for the precious little chick since its arrival, said the hatching marked a monumental first for her organisation and the fact that it happened on Heritage Day made it doubly special...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.