Gqeberha-born actress to fly SA flag high in Zurich
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi to speak at annual film festival’s Leading FeMales NextGen event
Gqeberha-born actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has been invited to speak at the 21st Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on Friday.
The former New Brighton resident, the only South African actress selected to speak at the prestigious event, will share her career journey, highlighting the challenges she has faced along the way...
