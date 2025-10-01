Joburg’s historic Zoo Lake clubhouse gutted by fire

A fire broke out at the Zoo Lake clubhouse in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning. The cause of the blaze is not known.
Johannesburg emergency management services confirmed they responded to the incident and no injuries have been reported at this stage.
Emergency management services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said they received a call before 7am. Khumalo said firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control and are damping down operations to ensure there are no flare-ups.
“Fire safety inspectors are at the scene and will start investigations once all firefighting operations have been completed,” she said.
Founded in 1934, the Zoo Lake clubhouse has long been a popular gathering spot for soccer fans and is known for broadcasting South African and European league matches on its large projection screen. The historic venue has been a cornerstone for the local football community and since its reopening under new management in 2017 has been steadily rebuilding a loyal base of sports enthusiasts.
In addition to live sports, the clubhouse hosted a range of events including weddings, outdoor conferencing and private functions. It has served government departments, NGOs and corporate clients, as well as local and international tourists.
TimesLIVE
