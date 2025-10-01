Madlanga commission postponed as Khumalo not feeling well

The Madlanga commission of inquiry probing allegations of criminal and political interference and corruption in the justice system was postponed on Wednesday due to the ill health of a witness.
Commission chair acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said the witness, crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, is not feeling well.
Khumalo began his testimony on Monday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. He is the fifth witness to take the stand at the inquiry investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The commission has a six-month deadline to deliver a report.
In his testimony on Tuesday, Khumalo revealed WhatsApp messages to prove the criminal justice system has been infiltrated by organised crime and cartels.
He said he obtained the WhatsApp messages from attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s phone when he was arrested.
The chats showed conversations between Matlala and an alleged associate of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, Brown Mogotsi, and how Matlala bankrolled people to attend a fundraising gala dinner ahead of the ANC’s January 8 event in Cape Town.
Other chats showed the two having access to confidential SAPS documents, including the letter regarding the disbandment of the political killings task team. Mogotsi seemingly had conversations with Mchunu on the side.
Concluding his testimony on the messages on Tuesday, Khumalo said he would produce more information about the duo’s relationship.
“Matlala seems to have a special relationship with Mogotsi. I can confirm there is other evidence that is intended to be tabled in camera to paint the picture we have created.”
