Municipal woes creating roadblocks for auto sector
Challenges including unreliable electricity supply and water shortages threaten viability of industry
SA’s automotive leaders have warned that failing municipal services in Nelson Mandela Bay and other parts of the country are inflating costs, eroding competitiveness and threatening the Eastern Cape’s multibillion-rand car manufacturing sector — putting thousands of jobs at risk.
Isuzu Motors SA chief executive Billy Tom said businesses were forced to take drastic steps to shield operations from municipal failures, including wiring electricity directly to their premises to keep traffic lights functioning and safeguarding facilities from outages caused by cable theft...
