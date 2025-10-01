Teaching healthy habits woven into fabric of school day at DSG

Growing up as a girl in today’s world can be both exciting and overwhelming.
Alongside academic pressures, young women are navigating social expectations, body image concerns and the challenges of balancing their mental, emotional and physical health.
These formative years are when lifelong habits are formed — and intentional wellbeing practices can set the stage for stronger, healthier futures.
Recognising this, schools across the globe are rethinking their role in preparing girls not only for exams but for life.
One SA institution leading the way is The Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) in Makhanda, where the teaching of healthy habits has been woven into the fabric of the school day.
With a legacy of more than 150 years of educating and empowering young women, DSG has taken the bold step of ensuring that wellbeing is not an optional extra, but a cornerstone of its philosophy.
The school’s pioneering Lifestyle Wellness programme, founded by the head of DSG Lifestyle, Lindsay Davy, in 2016, began modestly by including Pilates and step classes in the extra-curricular sports programme.
Today, it has grown into a far-reaching, school-wide initiative embedded within the academic, extra-curricular and community engagement programmes of the school that touches every dimension of a girl’s development — physical, emotional, social and mental.
“We know that many of the habits, thought patterns and self-beliefs that young women carry into adulthood are formed during their school years,” Davy said.
“At DSG, we are intentional about setting girls up for success beyond academics.
“Wellness is not just about moving your body — it’s about building resilience, cultivating a positive relationship with yourself and learning how to manage stress and pressure in a healthy way.”
From yoga and Zumba to nutrition education and conversations about body diversity, the programme meets girls where they are and equips them with lifelong tools for balance.
Senior pupils can even qualify as certified instructors, gaining a skill set that provides a foundation for future opportunities.
Through partnerships in the neighbouring Joza community, DSG girls share what they’ve learnt with younger children.
Initiatives such as Food for Thought reinforce a healthy narrative around food — shifting the conversation from diet and restriction to nourishment and joy — while mindful rest practices, including a 20-minute nap during Pilates classes, normalise self-care as part of daily life.
By instilling these practices early, the programme prepares pupils to enter adulthood with confidence, resilience and a deep sense of self-awareness.
Given the immense social pressures many teenagers experience, Davy said: “The DSG Lifestyle programme aims to be proactive in its approach, equipping our girls with practical strategies that support their whole selves — physically, emotionally and socially.
“In turn, our hope is that they become more grounded, more confident and better prepared for the challenges ahead.”
The Herald
Teaching healthy habits woven into fabric of school day at DSG
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
