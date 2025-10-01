EFF leader Julius Malema and his former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman are back in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday to hear judgment in their firearms case.
The pair are charged with:
- the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition;
- discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place;
- reckless endangerment of people and property; and
- failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Judgment in Julius Malema firearm discharge case
EFF leader Julius Malema and his former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman are back in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday to hear judgment in their firearms case.
The pair are charged with:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News