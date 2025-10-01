News

WATCH LIVE | Judgment in Julius Malema firearm discharge case

01 October 2025

EFF leader Julius Malema and his former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman are back in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday to hear judgment in their firearms case.

The pair are charged with:

  • the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition;
  • discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place;
  • reckless endangerment of people and property; and
  • failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property.

