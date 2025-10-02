Addo pupils take plunge into environmental education
Hundreds of pupils from the Addo community were treated to an educational and entertaining trip to one of the regions most valuable ecological areas through the Wildlife and Environment Society of SA (WESSA).
Three-hundred pupils from six schools surrounding the Addo Elephant National Park were hosted by the society on World Rhino Day and Heritage Day for a screening of The Last Ranger and a guided tour of the park...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.