News

Comedian-doctor Riaad Moosa on a search to find answers

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 02 October 2025

From taking pulses to landing punchlines, Capetonian Dr Riaad Moosa, 48, has discovered a surprising overlap — and both require sharp wit and a strong stomach.

On Saturday, he once again swaps his stethoscope for a stand-up mic, ready to operate on the age-old question, “What’s the Point?” in his latest one-man tour comedy show. ..

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

PART 1 | Braais, pap, and Heritage vibes — SA awaits Guinness record for ...
Malema guilty on 5 firearm counts from 2018 rally; Snyman acquitted

Most Read