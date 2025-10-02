The scientists said caregiving of any kind has long been recognised as a risk factor for depression and poor mental health. For example:
- 30–33% of caregivers of children who survived a stroke developed depressive symptoms within 18 months; while
- 57.6% of caregivers of children with mental-health illnesses reported depressive symptoms.
“Depressive symptomatology among caregivers is predicted by several factors broadly categorised into lack of social support, burden of disease, length of illness and abuse or violence. This could significantly impact the caregiver’s quality of life and, in turn, the care provided to children or adolescents,” the report notes.
Caregiver depression can negatively affect children’s behaviour, emotional development and overall mental health, according to the report.
“There is a critical need to address the mental health of caregivers of children and adolescents living with HIV, particularly in high HIV burden settings such as KwaZulu-Natal.”
Despite the well-documented psychological stress associated with HIV caregiving, there is still little in the way of targeted mental-health interventions for caregivers, the report warns.
Caregivers with disabilities, existing medical conditions and a history of physical abuse were found to face significantly higher risks of depression.
To support caregivers, reduce their risk of depression and improve outcomes for children living with HIV, the scientists recommended implementing:
- targeted economic empowerment initiatives;
- regular mental health screening; and
- psychosocial interventions.
TimesLIVE
Depression rife among caregivers of children living with HIV in KZN
Image: www.canva.com
Many caregivers of children and teenagers living with HIV in KwaZulu-Natal are showing signs of depression, raising concerns about the mental-health toll of long-term caregiving in the province.
This is according to a study by scientists from the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).
The study, titled “Depressive Symptomatology and their Correlates Among Caregivers of Children and Adolescents Living with HIV in KZN”, estimates the prevalence of depressive symptoms and identified factors linked to mental-health challenges among caregivers.
Caregivers play a crucial role in ensuring treatment adherence, providing psychosocial support and safeguarding the overall wellbeing of children and adolescents living with HIV. However, scientists found that their own mental-health needs are often overlooked.
The study surveyed 273 caregivers. Findings showed:
The scientists said caregiving of any kind has long been recognised as a risk factor for depression and poor mental health. For example:
“Depressive symptomatology among caregivers is predicted by several factors broadly categorised into lack of social support, burden of disease, length of illness and abuse or violence. This could significantly impact the caregiver’s quality of life and, in turn, the care provided to children or adolescents,” the report notes.
Caregiver depression can negatively affect children’s behaviour, emotional development and overall mental health, according to the report.
“There is a critical need to address the mental health of caregivers of children and adolescents living with HIV, particularly in high HIV burden settings such as KwaZulu-Natal.”
Despite the well-documented psychological stress associated with HIV caregiving, there is still little in the way of targeted mental-health interventions for caregivers, the report warns.
Caregivers with disabilities, existing medical conditions and a history of physical abuse were found to face significantly higher risks of depression.
To support caregivers, reduce their risk of depression and improve outcomes for children living with HIV, the scientists recommended implementing:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News