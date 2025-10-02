EP Rugby urged to also ask other municipalities for funding
Nelson Mandela Bay councillors have urged the Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) to seek funding from other municipalities instead of relying on the city, after it submitted its close-out report requesting an additional R6m.
EPRU general manager Mzowoxolo Mpofu presented the union’s report for the period 2021 to 2024 at a sport, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting on Thursday...
