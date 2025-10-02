A 66-year-old man appeared in the Morebeng magistrate’s court on Wednesday after he was arrested by police in Polokwane on Monday for allegedly raping a three-year-old child.
The suspect was remanded until October 8 for a bail application.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said that on the evening of September 25, the suspect, who works as a transport driver for a crèche, dropped the child off at her home. The child’s guardian later noticed that the child appeared restless.
“Subsequently, the victim began complaining of pains. The guardian immediately took her to a medical facility, where it was confirmed that the child had been raped,” Ledwaba said.
The suspect is the husband of the crèche owner.
A case of rape was initially reported at Botlokwa police station and was subsequently transferred to the Polokwane family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation and handling.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended the unit for its swift and professional response in apprehending the suspect.
“We will ensure a thorough investigation, the perpetrator is held accountable and the victim is supported and protected at every step.
“Only through a relentless pursuit of justice can we begin to heal the scars of violence and ensure that no child endures such suffering again,” Hadebe said.
Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Violet Mathye emphasised the importance of vigilance.
“We must ensure that those entrusted with the care and transportation of our children undergo thorough background checks and are continuously monitored.
“We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable act of violence against a defenceless child,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo creche transport driver, 66, held for rape of three-year-old child
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A 66-year-old man appeared in the Morebeng magistrate’s court on Wednesday after he was arrested by police in Polokwane on Monday for allegedly raping a three-year-old child.
The suspect was remanded until October 8 for a bail application.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said that on the evening of September 25, the suspect, who works as a transport driver for a crèche, dropped the child off at her home. The child’s guardian later noticed that the child appeared restless.
“Subsequently, the victim began complaining of pains. The guardian immediately took her to a medical facility, where it was confirmed that the child had been raped,” Ledwaba said.
The suspect is the husband of the crèche owner.
A case of rape was initially reported at Botlokwa police station and was subsequently transferred to the Polokwane family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation and handling.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended the unit for its swift and professional response in apprehending the suspect.
“We will ensure a thorough investigation, the perpetrator is held accountable and the victim is supported and protected at every step.
“Only through a relentless pursuit of justice can we begin to heal the scars of violence and ensure that no child endures such suffering again,” Hadebe said.
Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Violet Mathye emphasised the importance of vigilance.
“We must ensure that those entrusted with the care and transportation of our children undergo thorough background checks and are continuously monitored.
“We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable act of violence against a defenceless child,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News