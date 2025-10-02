The Groblersdal regional court has sentenced Sifiso Johannes Mahlangu to life imprisonment for raping a 101-year-old woman.
The court also sentenced Mahlangu, 28, from Sehlakwana village in Zaaiplaas to an additional three years’ imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to commit an offence.
“The court heard that on July 27 2024, at Zaaiplaas, he broke into the victim’s home, raped her and fled. He was later linked to the offence through DNA evidence and subsequently arrested,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on Wednesday.
In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Sifiso Miya presented a victim impact report compiled by social worker Khomolo Mufunwa, together with a pre-sentence report.
“The reports highlighted the severe psychological and emotional trauma suffered by the elderly victim, who no longer feels safe in her own home and has developed a fear of men.”
The state argued that Mahlangu was a sexual predator who deliberately preyed on a vulnerable and defenceless member of society, stressing that there were no substantial or compelling circumstances to justify deviating from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
Limpopo director of public prosecutions Ivy Thenga commended Miya and investigating officer W/O Phala of the Groblersdal family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for their dedication in securing justice for the victim.
“All cases of sexual violence encroach on the rights to dignity and privacy of victims as enshrined in our constitution. The NPA is committed to aggressively prosecuting these cases,” Thenga said.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo man who raped woman aged 101 sentenced to life imprisonment
Journalist
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
