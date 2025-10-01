The Madlanga commission is on break and will resume on Monday, October 13.
“The commission will be taking a scheduled break due to the unavailability of commissioner Sesi Baloyi, who will be attending to her duties as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC),” said commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels on Wednesday.
The commission proceedings were suspended on Wednesday morning after the witness on the stand, head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, fell ill.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Khumalo is in good spirits and is receiving the best medical treatment.
Madlanga commission takes a break
“Gen Fannie Masemola is in contact with the senior officer and confirms that he is in good spirits and taking health advice from his physician. The General's health is receiving priority and the Madlanga commission will be kept abreast of all developments pertaining to his condition as well as when he will be available to continue with his testimony,” said Mathe.
On Tuesday, Khumalo took the commission over 400 messages between tender tycoon Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Brown Mogotsi – an associate of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.
"The WhatsApp chats will provide the important context that is necessary for the commission to understand the decision to disestablish the political killings task team, as well as the manner that decision was sought to be implemented by certain elements within SAPS as well as the ministry of police,” Khumalo said.
The commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the political justice system.
