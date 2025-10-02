Pupils showcase traditional games to Nelson Mandela Bay visitors
A group of children from Coega Primary School were the stars of the show at an unusual event in Gqeberha’s Market Square on Wednesday as they demonstrated some of their favourite traditional games for a group of visiting library and information sector specialists.
The event was linked to the 2025 Libraries and Information Association of SA Conference which is under way at Boardwalk Hotel...
