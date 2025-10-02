The quick reaction from an off-duty police officer resulted in the arrest of a taxi driver and the recovery of a firearm and ammunition in Humansdorp this week.
Police spokesperson Capt Marius McCarthy said on Tuesday, at about 9pm, the officer attached to Hankey SAPS witnessed a quarrel among taxi drivers.
He then noticed that one of the taxi drivers allegedly had a firearm in his possession.
“The off-duty member called for backup but the suspect fled in a white Suzuki sedan and drove off in the direction of Humansdorp,” McCarthy said.
“Members gave chase and spotted the white Suzuki sedan in Humansdorp, where the vehicle was stopped and searched.”
A 31-year-old man was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, which was loaded.
The weapon was confiscated.
McCarthy said the arrested suspect was due to appear in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court soon.
The Herald
Quick thinking from off-duty cop results in arrest of armed taxi driver
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
The quick reaction from an off-duty police officer resulted in the arrest of a taxi driver and the recovery of a firearm and ammunition in Humansdorp this week.
Police spokesperson Capt Marius McCarthy said on Tuesday, at about 9pm, the officer attached to Hankey SAPS witnessed a quarrel among taxi drivers.
He then noticed that one of the taxi drivers allegedly had a firearm in his possession.
“The off-duty member called for backup but the suspect fled in a white Suzuki sedan and drove off in the direction of Humansdorp,” McCarthy said.
“Members gave chase and spotted the white Suzuki sedan in Humansdorp, where the vehicle was stopped and searched.”
A 31-year-old man was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, which was loaded.
The weapon was confiscated.
McCarthy said the arrested suspect was due to appear in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court soon.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News