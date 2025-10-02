“The interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law and violates the sovereignty of every nation whose flag was flown on the dozens of vessels in the flotilla. This action also violates an International Court of Justice injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded.”
Ramaphosa called on Israel to ensure that the life-saving cargo transported by this flotilla reaches the people of Gaza, as the flotilla represents solidarity with Gaza, not confrontation with Israel.
“South Africa supports the call by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for Israel to urgently lift the blockade on Gaza and allow the entry of life-saving material through all means possible.
“My thoughts are with all of the abductees and their families and it is my expectation that Israel will release the human rights activists as these abductions serve no purpose in the context of efforts to secure peace in the Middle East.”
Other South Africans on board the flotilla include Zukiswa Wanner and Reaaz Moolla.
The presidency also said confirmation is pending on abduction of Zaheera Soomar, Fatima Hendricks and Carrie Shelver.
In a recorded video, Mandela pleaded with the SA government to assist with his immediate release.
“I'm a citizen of the Republic of South Africa. If you are receiving this video, it means that we have been intercepted and have been abducted by the apartheid state of Israel.
“I call you to request our government to exert pressure for my immediate release,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Release detained SA citizens and activists on Gaza mission, Ramaphosa tells Israel
Senior Reporter
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the government of the state of Israel to release South Africans and others detained by Israeli special forces while on their way to Gaza.
The activists, who include Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, were on board a boat to Gaza as part of Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) fleet on their way to provide aid to the people of Gaza when Israeli forces detained them.
Ramaphosa said the interception reinforced Israel’s continued violation of international law and infliction of suffering, including starvation, on the people of Palestine.
“The interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla is another grave offence by Israel of global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region,” Ramaphosa said.
“On behalf of our government and nation, I call on Israel to immediately release the South Africans abducted in international waters, and to release other nationals who have tried to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid.
“The interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law and violates the sovereignty of every nation whose flag was flown on the dozens of vessels in the flotilla. This action also violates an International Court of Justice injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded.”
Ramaphosa called on Israel to ensure that the life-saving cargo transported by this flotilla reaches the people of Gaza, as the flotilla represents solidarity with Gaza, not confrontation with Israel.
“South Africa supports the call by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for Israel to urgently lift the blockade on Gaza and allow the entry of life-saving material through all means possible.
“My thoughts are with all of the abductees and their families and it is my expectation that Israel will release the human rights activists as these abductions serve no purpose in the context of efforts to secure peace in the Middle East.”
Other South Africans on board the flotilla include Zukiswa Wanner and Reaaz Moolla.
The presidency also said confirmation is pending on abduction of Zaheera Soomar, Fatima Hendricks and Carrie Shelver.
In a recorded video, Mandela pleaded with the SA government to assist with his immediate release.
“I'm a citizen of the Republic of South Africa. If you are receiving this video, it means that we have been intercepted and have been abducted by the apartheid state of Israel.
“I call you to request our government to exert pressure for my immediate release,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News