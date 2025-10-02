Rugby, comedy and music combine for great day out

Combine rugby, comedy and music and you have the perfect South African day out to look forward to.
Centrestage@Baywest presents an ultimate entertainment experience which includes the Bokke game live on the big screen, a comedy show and a Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute — all under one roof.
The entertainment begins at 2pm on Saturday when doors open for the highly anticipated Springboks vs Pumas rugby match, broadcast live on the big screen.
Rugby fans can settle in with drinks and camaraderie as SA take on Argentina in what promises to be an electrifying encounter.
The match kicks off at 3pm, with no admission charge for rugby viewing.
Following the rugby action, the venue transforms into an entertainment showcase featuring some of the Eastern Cape’s finest performers.
Glen Webster, one of the region’s most celebrated musicians, will take the stage for the first performance, followed by popular comedian and drummer Gino Fabbri, who will entertain audiences with his phenomenal drum medleys and diverse comedy characters.
The beloved Thuba Myeki will also perform, ensuring the audience is primed and energised for the main event.
At 7.30pm, the evening reaches its crescendo with a tribute to the legendary Creedence Clearwater Revival.
The tribute band features an impressive line-up of local musicians, including Fabbri on drums, Andrew Wernicke on bass, Joe van der Linden on guitar, Dylan du Plessis as lead guitarist and keyboard maestro Rory McLaren.
Webster serves as the guest frontman for this special performance, marking his first-ever collaboration with a full band.
Credence became one of America’s most successful rock bands between 1968 and 1972.
Led by the distinctive voice and songwriting genius of John Fogerty, Credence created an instantly recognisable sound that blended blues, rock, country and swamp boogie.
The band dominated the charts with 14 consecutive top-10 singles and five consecutive top-10 albums, including timeless classics like Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising and Have You Ever Seen the Rain.
The tribute performance promises to be highly interactive, with the band planning a jam session following their Credence set.
Webster will then return to the stage with the full band backing for additional performances, creating what organisers describe as “a smorgasbord of rugby-styled, singalong, fun entertainment”.
Webster has shared stages with renowned acts including Just Jinger, Prime Circle and international band Smokie.
Centrestage@Baywest is located on the upper deck at Baywest Mall (entrance 2).
While the rugby will be screened for free, the Creedence tribute show costs between R150 and R250 per person.
Bookings can be done through Quicket or by phoning Wendy on 083-225-5401.
The Herald
Rugby, comedy and music combine for great day out
Image: SUPPLIED
Combine rugby, comedy and music and you have the perfect South African day out to look forward to.
Centrestage@Baywest presents an ultimate entertainment experience which includes the Bokke game live on the big screen, a comedy show and a Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute — all under one roof.
The entertainment begins at 2pm on Saturday when doors open for the highly anticipated Springboks vs Pumas rugby match, broadcast live on the big screen.
Rugby fans can settle in with drinks and camaraderie as SA take on Argentina in what promises to be an electrifying encounter.
The match kicks off at 3pm, with no admission charge for rugby viewing.
Following the rugby action, the venue transforms into an entertainment showcase featuring some of the Eastern Cape’s finest performers.
Glen Webster, one of the region’s most celebrated musicians, will take the stage for the first performance, followed by popular comedian and drummer Gino Fabbri, who will entertain audiences with his phenomenal drum medleys and diverse comedy characters.
The beloved Thuba Myeki will also perform, ensuring the audience is primed and energised for the main event.
At 7.30pm, the evening reaches its crescendo with a tribute to the legendary Creedence Clearwater Revival.
The tribute band features an impressive line-up of local musicians, including Fabbri on drums, Andrew Wernicke on bass, Joe van der Linden on guitar, Dylan du Plessis as lead guitarist and keyboard maestro Rory McLaren.
Webster serves as the guest frontman for this special performance, marking his first-ever collaboration with a full band.
Credence became one of America’s most successful rock bands between 1968 and 1972.
Led by the distinctive voice and songwriting genius of John Fogerty, Credence created an instantly recognisable sound that blended blues, rock, country and swamp boogie.
The band dominated the charts with 14 consecutive top-10 singles and five consecutive top-10 albums, including timeless classics like Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising and Have You Ever Seen the Rain.
The tribute performance promises to be highly interactive, with the band planning a jam session following their Credence set.
Webster will then return to the stage with the full band backing for additional performances, creating what organisers describe as “a smorgasbord of rugby-styled, singalong, fun entertainment”.
Webster has shared stages with renowned acts including Just Jinger, Prime Circle and international band Smokie.
Centrestage@Baywest is located on the upper deck at Baywest Mall (entrance 2).
While the rugby will be screened for free, the Creedence tribute show costs between R150 and R250 per person.
Bookings can be done through Quicket or by phoning Wendy on 083-225-5401.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News