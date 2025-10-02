SA lobbying Asia to boost auto sector
Government urging firms from China and India to assemble vehicles here
As tensions between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and companies importing partially assembled vehicles into SA built up this week, trade and industry minister Parks Tau announced a push from the government to get Asian firms to invest locally.
The OEMs, assembling vehicles from the ground up through completely knocked down (CKD) production, say they are being undercut by a surge of cheap imports from China and India...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.