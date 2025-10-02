Six perlemoen poaching suspects nabbed at Schoenmakerskop

Gqeberha K-9 members arrested six suspected poachers and confiscated 322 units of perlemoen valued at R85,500 on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspects were arrested at about 7.30am in the vicinity of Schoenmakerskop.
She said the K-9 members had received information of suspected poaching taking place.
“They conducted foot patrols and noticed six divers in the water,” she said.
“As the divers exited the water with four waist bags, members approached them and they dropped the bags and started to run away.
“All six suspects, aged between 34 and 46, were apprehended, and four waist bags containing 322 units of perlemoen valued at R85,500 were confiscated.”
Wetsuits, diving gear and cellphones were also confiscated.
The suspects will appear in court soon.
The Herald
