Slow uptake on EV charging infrastructure, Nelson Mandela Bay firm finds
After sending its first 12.5kW charger to the Lesotho highlands, Gqeberha-based new energy firm MicroCare says major auto players are still hesitant to commit to large-scale investment in new energy vehicle infrastructure.
The company was one of the sector innovators showcasing at the ECDC stand at SA Auto Week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.