News

Family gets life for nanny's murder

By TANIA BROUGHTON - 03 October 2025

Three members of a KwaZulu-Natal family have been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a woman they had employed as a nanny.

Amdhew Chuttergoon, 49, his wife Managie Jessica Chuttergoon, 49, and their daughter, Thurashni Naidoo had pleaded not guilty to murdering Rashree Dwarika, 52, who they claimed had drowned in the swimming pool of a holiday home they had rented in Umzumbe on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast in June 2023...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Dwayne Johnson as he has never been seen before
PART 1 | Braais, pap, and Heritage vibes — SA awaits Guinness record for ...

Most Read