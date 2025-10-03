Family gets life for nanny's murder
Three members of a KwaZulu-Natal family have been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a woman they had employed as a nanny.
Amdhew Chuttergoon, 49, his wife Managie Jessica Chuttergoon, 49, and their daughter, Thurashni Naidoo had pleaded not guilty to murdering Rashree Dwarika, 52, who they claimed had drowned in the swimming pool of a holiday home they had rented in Umzumbe on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast in June 2023...
