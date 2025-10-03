News

Hip-hop pioneers promise a show to remember

By Simtembile Mgidi - 03 October 2025

A pioneer of isiXhosa hip-hop, Elethu “El Nino” Mpengesi, and Gqeberha’s own Cwenga “Gxarha” Nomnganga, will be among the performers dropping bars at the Urban Exchange event in the city on Sunday.

In an effort to provide another platform for the growth of hip-hop in the Eastern Cape, the event was organised by Motherwell resident Yahkeem Mavulakuvaliwe. ..

