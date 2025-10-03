Kouga municipality beats public protector to the punch
DA-run local authority manages to repair two wastewater treatment plants before release of watchdog’s damning report
A report this week by the public protector has slammed the Kouga municipality over its faulty sewerage system, but municipal manager Charl du Plessis says the problems have already been fixed.
The public watchdog’s report on the investigation into the state and management of the Jeffreys Bay and KwaNomzamo wastewater treatment plants was released on Wednesday...
