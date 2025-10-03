Kouga named best municipality in Eastern Cape
The Kouga municipality has been named the best in the Eastern Cape, clinching the 2025 Municipal Performance Award at the SA Property Owners Association (SAPOA) annual convention.
The convention was held from Tuesday to Thursday at Sun City...
