Legends cycle tour brings hope and education to underprivileged children
The roads of the Western Cape will come alive with a sea of bright orange this month as bikers from around the globe join the Lunchbox Legends Tour in Plettenberg Bay, cycling along the N2 to raise funds for underprivileged local youth.
The event is the brainchild of Lunchbox Theatre, a Plettenberg Bay nonprofit organisation dedicated to empowering, uplifting and shaping the future of children in the area...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.