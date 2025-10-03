Major twist as men accused of NMU student’s death charged with murder not culpable homicide
In a major twist to the case, the charge of culpable homicide against two men linked to the death of a Nelson Mandela University student has been changed to murder.
Motshwane Ngakane, 27, and Siyabulela Mekuto, 38 — both employees at the Gateway Residence in Central — also face a charge of kidnapping...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.