News

New family activity to spice up the festive season at animal sanctuary

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 05 October 2025

The new family fun activity added to the offerings of one of Plettenberg Bay’s oldest tourist attractions does allow for a little monkeying around.

Monkeyland Primate Sanctuary, the world’s first free‐roaming multi‐species primate sanctuary, has included “foot golf” among its multitude of activities as it gears up to host thousands of tourists during the holiday season...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Dwayne Johnson as he has never been seen before
PART 1 | Braais, pap, and Heritage vibes — SA awaits Guinness record for ...

Most Read